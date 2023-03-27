WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0541 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.36 million and approximately $694,063.10 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00323493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020735 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

