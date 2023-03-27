WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0605

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $46.22 million and approximately $689,921.14 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00329726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012463 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00020780 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000645 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

