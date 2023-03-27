Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Shares of WSM opened at $117.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,960,000 after acquiring an additional 238,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,742,000 after acquiring an additional 213,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 726,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,478,000 after acquiring an additional 83,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Read More
