WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,299,000 after buying an additional 2,299,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $91,015,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $88,626,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

