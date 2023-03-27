Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Winland Stock Performance

Winland stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.09. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

