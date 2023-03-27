Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Winland Stock Performance
Winland stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.09. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.
About Winland
