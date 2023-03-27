WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at TD Securities

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

Shares of WNS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 110,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $92.87.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WNS by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WNS by 14.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 31.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

