WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at TD Securities

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.
WNS Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of WNS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 110,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $92.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WNS by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WNS by 14.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 31.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
