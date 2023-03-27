WOO Network (WOO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $303.14 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $303.14 million and $15.78 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,675,999,100 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

