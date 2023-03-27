Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Upgraded by Investec to Hold

Investec upgraded shares of Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Woolworths from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
Woolworths Price Performance
Woolworths stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. Woolworths has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.
Woolworths Cuts Dividend
Woolworths Company Profile
Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.
