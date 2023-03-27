Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Upgraded by Investec to Hold

Investec upgraded shares of Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Woolworths from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Woolworths Price Performance

Woolworths stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. Woolworths has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

Woolworths Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

