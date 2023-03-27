WOW-token Price Hits $0.0284 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $284.09 million and $5.01 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000367 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000753 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02840902 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

