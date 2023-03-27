WP Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.53. 213,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,130. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

