WP Advisors LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.5 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.08. 740,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

