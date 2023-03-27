WP Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,582,000 after buying an additional 484,568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,612 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107,770 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,162,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 57,643 shares during the last quarter.

IYF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 111,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,889. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $88.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

