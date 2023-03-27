WP Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,620. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $229.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.68. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

