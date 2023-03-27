WP Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.55 on Monday, reaching $370.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,997. The firm has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.53. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.19.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

