WP Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

WP Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,480,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 889,912 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,621,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,822,000.

Shares of XBI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.73. 2,611,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,444,771. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

