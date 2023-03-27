WP Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 3.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $331.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,275,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.16. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The company has a market capitalization of $147.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Argus upped their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.