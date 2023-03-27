WT Wealth Management Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,786 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after buying an additional 583,608 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.58. 3,623,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,073. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

