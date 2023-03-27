WT Wealth Management Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 437,900 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.84 on Monday, hitting $371.12. 1,224,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.53. The company has a market cap of $170.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.