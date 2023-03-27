WT Wealth Management Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,118 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

NFLX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $328.46. 5,187,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,899,459. The stock has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

