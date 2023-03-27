X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 119,977 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 64,471 shares.The stock last traded at $20.53 and had previously closed at $20.51.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $527.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAUZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

