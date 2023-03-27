Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $8.59

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $8.41. Youdao shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 48,124 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Youdao Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NetEase Inc. grew its holdings in Youdao by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NetEase Inc. now owns 2,898,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 331,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Youdao by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Youdao by 41.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 103,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Youdao by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 175,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Youdao by 1,416.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 174,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

