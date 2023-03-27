Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Down 83.2% in March

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the February 28th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

YAHOY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.76. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,698. Z has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Z had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Z will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Z Company Profile

YAHOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Z from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

