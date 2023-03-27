ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $578,814.17

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $578,814.17 and approximately $38.24 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00132545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00054045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00035963 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

