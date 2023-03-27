Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Insider Transactions at Zevra Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe bought 9,500 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zevra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,842 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

