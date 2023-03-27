Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of KMPH stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.
Insider Transactions at Zevra Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe bought 9,500 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Zevra Therapeutics
KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zevra Therapeutics (KMPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.