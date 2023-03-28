100,000 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of DiamondHead as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHHC. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DiamondHead news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 87,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $885,336.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,975,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Stock Performance

DiamondHead Company Profile

Shares of DHHC stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. 90,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,162. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

(Get Rating)

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.