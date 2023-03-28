100,000 Shares in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GVCI. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

GVCI remained flat at $10.52 during trading on Tuesday. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

