190,542 Shares in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Bought by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 190,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.16% of RXO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,372,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RXO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RXO. Raymond James began coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RXO in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

RXO Trading Up 0.3 %

RXO opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.64.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.