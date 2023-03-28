1peco (1PECO) Price Hits $0.10

1peco (1PECO) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1peco has a market capitalization of $15.70 million and approximately $1,812.17 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 1peco

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

