2,154 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Purchased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WEC traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.11. 257,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

