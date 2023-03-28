2,861 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VHT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,009. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $265.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.82.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

