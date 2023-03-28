3,015 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $107.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.