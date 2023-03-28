4,108 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after acquiring an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after acquiring an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.60. The company had a trading volume of 228,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.