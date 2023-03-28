49,300 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. Ball makes up 2.4% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ball Price Performance

BALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

BALL stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

