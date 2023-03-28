54,737 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. 386,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,428. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.