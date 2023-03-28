57,080 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after buying an additional 198,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,826,000 after buying an additional 180,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.06. 23,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,720. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.68. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

