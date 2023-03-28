6,016 Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Bought by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Barnes Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:B traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.27. 11,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,391. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 155.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.00%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

