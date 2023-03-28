802 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3,005.2% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 43,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.75. The stock had a trading volume of 672,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,246. The firm has a market cap of $201.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.19.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

