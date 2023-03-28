8,352 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $628,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $241,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. 48,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,435. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

