8,886 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after acquiring an additional 798,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after acquiring an additional 510,481 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $17,851,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after acquiring an additional 317,167 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

