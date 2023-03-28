9,442 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.5% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SMH traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.82. The company had a trading volume of 536,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,388. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.89. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $284.42.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

