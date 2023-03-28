A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.60

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BAG stock traded down GBX 34.75 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 507.25 ($6.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,293. The stock has a market cap of £568.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,748.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. A.G. BARR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426.50 ($5.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 595.82 ($7.32). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 541.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 509.41.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

