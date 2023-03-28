AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CAO Sells $796,722.00 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $796,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,023.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AAR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 177,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,949. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIR. Truist Financial upped their target price on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

