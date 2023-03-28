ABCMETA Trading 49.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $1,781.83 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00030224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018141 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00203378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,960.08 or 1.00023204 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001947 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,686.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

