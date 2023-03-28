Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Accolade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.59.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $968.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.62. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after buying an additional 328,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Accolade by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after buying an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 840,925 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.