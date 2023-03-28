Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 270 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $242.33. 405,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

