Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 64,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

