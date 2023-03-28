Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $2,128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Under Armour by 76.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 882,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 381,420 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Under Armour by 127.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,702,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 954,155 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE UAA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. 1,400,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,834,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

Under Armour Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.