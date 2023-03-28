Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,820 shares during the period. CION Investment accounts for about 0.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 221.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 50.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 109.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CION traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. 46,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,286. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $528.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

