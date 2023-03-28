Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 776,161 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 413,407 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,121,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,180,000. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,004,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.14. 69,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,007. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.