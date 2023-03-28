Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.64. 419,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,047. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

